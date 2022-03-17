Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 525 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $392,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 126,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MRK traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.94. 10,231,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,755,376. The firm has a market cap of $199.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.56 and its 200 day moving average is $78.30.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.
MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.
About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)
Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.