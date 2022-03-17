Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $18.06 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.9% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 7,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
