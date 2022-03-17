Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 10,400 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Evoqua Water Technologies comprises approximately 1.4% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $13,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQUA stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.74. The stock had a trading volume of 24,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,615. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average is $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.93, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.82. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.53 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,766,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

