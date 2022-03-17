Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFE. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 23.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.51 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.35). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $648.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.92 million. The business’s revenue was up 112.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

