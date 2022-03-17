Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,788 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,788 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for approximately 1.1% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 149.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 289.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.23.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.80. 101,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,550. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.85 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.33.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.