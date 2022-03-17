Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives $46.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.
Several research firms recently commented on E. AlphaValue raised ENI to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ENI in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ENI by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in ENI by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in ENI by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in ENI by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. ENI had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $30.97 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ENI will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.9356 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. This represents a yield of 3.8%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.22%.
ENI Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ENI (E)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.