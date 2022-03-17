Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.35.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. Raymond James set a C$2.20 price objective on Ensign Energy Services and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total value of C$33,635.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,439 shares in the company, valued at C$14,423.36.

ESI traded up C$0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,198. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.00 and a 12 month high of C$3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$469.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

