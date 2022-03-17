Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entasis Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.15.

Shares of ETTX opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. Entasis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $90.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44.

Entasis Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ETTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $87,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 35,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. 9.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

