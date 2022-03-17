Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,340,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the February 13th total of 12,060,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETRN. Barclays raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 106,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 32,181 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,613,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,381,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,923,000 after acquiring an additional 537,646 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,394 shares during the period. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 150,618 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.74. 6,260,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,655,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.11. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -18.02%.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

