Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 867,300 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the February 13th total of 667,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eros STX Global by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,568,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 134,466 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Eros STX Global by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 3,176,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 1,657,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eros STX Global by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 1,222,304 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eros STX Global by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,407,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,166 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eros STX Global by 72.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,800,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 757,423 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ESGC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.75. 153,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,477. Eros STX Global has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $52.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.31.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

