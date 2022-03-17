Esken (LON:ESKN) Stock Price Down 2%

Mar 17th, 2022

Shares of Esken Limited (LON:ESKNGet Rating) traded down 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.81 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). 851,264 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,036,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.20 ($0.13).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Esken in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 23 ($0.30) price target on the stock. assumed coverage on Esken in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 23 ($0.30) price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.08. The firm has a market cap of £106.13 million and a PE ratio of -0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.20.

Esken Company Profile (LON:ESKN)

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

