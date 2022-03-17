Esken (LON:ESKN) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Esken Limited (LON:ESKN – Get Rating) traded down 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.81 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). 851,264 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,036,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.20 ($0.13).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Esken in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 23 ($0.30) price target on the stock. assumed coverage on Esken in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 23 ($0.30) price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.08. The firm has a market cap of £106.13 million and a PE ratio of -0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.20.

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

