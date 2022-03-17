EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Price Target Cut to €190.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from €195.00 ($214.29) to €190.00 ($208.79) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ESLOY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €180.00 ($197.80) to €185.00 ($203.30) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.83.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $90.45 on Monday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $75.26 and a 52 week high of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.89.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.