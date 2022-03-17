Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Short Interest Down 18.5% in February

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 553,200 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 678,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 291.2 days.

OTCMKTS ETTYF opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.38. Essity AB has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETTYF shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 298 to SEK 277 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 352 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Essity AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 305 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.25.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

