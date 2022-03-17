Ethel Isaacs Williams Sells 1,000 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Stock

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) Director Ethel Isaacs Williams sold 1,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $14,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CLDT opened at $13.93 on Thursday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLDT shares. TheStreet lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,880,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,473 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 444.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 275,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 224,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,082,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,892,000 after acquiring an additional 206,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,526,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

