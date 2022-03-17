Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Short Interest Update

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 709,300 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the February 13th total of 1,070,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 886.6 days.

ERFSF stock traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.37. Eurofins Scientific has a 12 month low of $87.80 and a 12 month high of $151.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.35.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ERFSF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($137.36) to €110.00 ($120.88) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($137.36) to €105.00 ($115.38) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.