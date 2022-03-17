Evanson Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,409 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,345,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $187,450,000 after acquiring an additional 212,508 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 13,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 246,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 130,160 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 112,622 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

NYSE VZ opened at $52.49 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

