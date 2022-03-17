Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after buying an additional 304,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,648,000 after purchasing an additional 341,716 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,383,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,503,000 after purchasing an additional 24,798 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,221,000 after purchasing an additional 439,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,406,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,758,000 after purchasing an additional 170,112 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $72.56 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $62.84 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.65 and its 200-day moving average is $78.02.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

