Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,290 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,801,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,196 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,418 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.74. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.