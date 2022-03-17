Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

EVLO stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.66. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 26.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 67,771 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 90.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 63.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 41,907 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 52.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 168,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

