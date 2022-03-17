Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “
EVLO stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.66. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88.
About Evelo Biosciences (Get Rating)
Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.
