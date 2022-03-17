Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 274 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 568.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

ABNB opened at $155.75 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.29 and its 200-day moving average is $167.47. The company has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a PE ratio of -204.93 and a beta of -0.38.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($10.88) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.93, for a total value of $1,991,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,747 shares of company stock worth $22,703,102 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

