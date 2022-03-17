Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 408 Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 408 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Synaptics by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,913 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Synaptics by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,884,000 after acquiring an additional 156,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Synaptics by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after acquiring an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,357,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 582.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,096,000 after buying an additional 81,180 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNA. Mizuho increased their target price on Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen increased their target price on Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $229.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.94. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $114.05 and a one year high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

