Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 256 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $76.26 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.02.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

DSGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

