Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $50,000 Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 190,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after acquiring an additional 96,917 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,486,000 after acquiring an additional 414,842 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Textron by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Shares of TXT opened at $73.58 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.42%.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

