Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $71,000 Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,744,000 after acquiring an additional 17,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,098,000 after acquiring an additional 473,445 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth $1,972,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,438,000. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 176,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,113,000 after buying an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $60.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.94. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $53.26 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.42.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $133,673.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.98 per share, with a total value of $299,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,356 shares of company stock valued at $193,924 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

BPMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.08.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

