Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $90,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 1,176.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 68,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $438,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 376,756 shares of company stock worth $4,462,118. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $11.79 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 5.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

