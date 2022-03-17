Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $90,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 1,176.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,546,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,225,000 after buying an additional 725,796 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 37.0% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 795,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 214,760 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,506,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLTR opened at $11.79 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $29.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 5.73.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $598,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,756 shares of company stock worth $4,462,118 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

