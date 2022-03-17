Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $46,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,734,000 after acquiring an additional 391,740 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,599,368,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,283,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,278,000 after acquiring an additional 557,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.93, for a total value of $1,991,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,747 shares of company stock worth $22,703,102 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $155.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.93 and a beta of -0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.47. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($10.88) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

