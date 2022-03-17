Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Switch by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Switch by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Switch by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Switch by 90,133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Switch by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 548.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Switch’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 420.00%.

SWCH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.18.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

