Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,063,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,924,000 after acquiring an additional 33,920 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,958,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,256,000 after acquiring an additional 360,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,352,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,871,000 after acquiring an additional 279,110 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 987,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 943,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,670,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $76.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 1.07. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

DSGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.