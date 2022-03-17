Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 422.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,505,000 after purchasing an additional 133,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,121,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,585,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,985,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,285,000 after purchasing an additional 44,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,830,000 after buying an additional 139,554 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $136.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.10 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.43%.

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

