Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 422.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after buying an additional 4,727,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,505,000 after buying an additional 133,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,121,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,585,000 after buying an additional 30,054 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,985,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,285,000 after buying an additional 44,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,830,000 after buying an additional 139,554 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $136.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.10 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

