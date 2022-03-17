Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 408 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,721,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,357,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $726,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.50.

SYNA opened at $229.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.41. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $114.05 and a 1-year high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.