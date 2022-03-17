Exelixis, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exelixis in a report issued on Monday, March 14th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. William Blair also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

EXEL opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Exelixis by 6.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 202,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 49.2% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,514,000 after acquiring an additional 612,104 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 17.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,432,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,556,000 after buying an additional 508,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at about $770,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $1,074,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 21,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $447,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,034 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

