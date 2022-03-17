ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.350-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXLS. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen raised shares of ExlService from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.20.

EXLS stock traded up $8.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.07. 319,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,278. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. ExlService has a twelve month low of $84.79 and a twelve month high of $146.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.64.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ExlService will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 1,200 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Narasimha Kini bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,200 shares of company stock worth $274,150 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,986,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,873,000 after buying an additional 151,555 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in ExlService by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

