Express (NYSE:EXPR) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE EXPR opened at $3.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $220.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.08. Express has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $8.67.

Express ( NYSE:EXPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $594.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.90 million. Express had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 5,411.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Express will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Express by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

