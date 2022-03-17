Express (NYSE:EXPR) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday.
NYSE EXPR opened at $3.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $220.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.08. Express has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $8.67.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Express by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Express (Get Rating)
Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.
