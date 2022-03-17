Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Up to $13.23

Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.23, but opened at $14.26. Exscientia shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 643 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.
About Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI)
Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.
