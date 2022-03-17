Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Up to $13.23

Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.23, but opened at $14.26. Exscientia shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 643 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth about $2,590,413,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Exscientia during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,200,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

