Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.700-$7.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.41. 981,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $126.04 and a one year high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $198.87.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,573 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 384,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,267,000 after purchasing an additional 54,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,646,000 after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 378,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,816 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

