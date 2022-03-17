Lake Street Capital Analysts Give Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) a $17.00 Price Target

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a $17.00 target price by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXTR. TheStreet cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

EXTR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.42. 808,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,037. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $2,791,400 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Extreme Networks by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after buying an additional 209,004 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 5.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

