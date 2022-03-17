EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of EzFill in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ EZFL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,990,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,349. EzFill has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 22.71 and a current ratio of 22.77.

EzFill ( NASDAQ:EZFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EZFL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in EzFill in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EzFill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EzFill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EzFill during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EzFill during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EzFill Holdings Inc is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc is based in MIAMI, FL.

