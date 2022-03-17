F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Sells $95,200.00 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $95,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.34 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.71.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.65.

About F5 Networks (Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.