Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Given New $30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FTCH. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Societe Generale upgraded Farfetch from a sell rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Get Farfetch alerts:

FTCH stock opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $62.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average is $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The company had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383,872 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at $432,446,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 22,945,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,246 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,809,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 4,018.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,345,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,780 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farfetch (Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.