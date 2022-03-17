Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmer Bros. Co. is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores and fast food outlets. The company’s primary raw material is green coffee. Green coffee is purchased through domestic commodity brokers. Coffee is an agricultural commodity, and is subject to fluctuations of both price and supply. “

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

NASDAQ:FARM traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.79. 73,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,926. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Farmer Bros. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Farmer Bros. ( NASDAQ:FARM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ruben E. Inofuentes purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee, flavored and unflavored teas, coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers, culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces, and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmer Bros. (FARM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.