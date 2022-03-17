Ferguson plc Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.84 (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.84 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $144.39 on Thursday. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.90.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FERG. HSBC raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ferguson from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,641.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ferguson by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson (Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.