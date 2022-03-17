Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) will report $1.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full year sales of $4.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 million to $4.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.91 million, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $24.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Field Trip Health.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FTRP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Field Trip Health from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Field Trip Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Field Trip Health stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. 161,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.41 and a quick ratio of 9.41. Field Trip Health has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $6.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Field Trip Health during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Field Trip Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Field Trip Health by 2,422.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Field Trip Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Field Trip Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 13.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

