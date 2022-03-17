Financial Comparison: Orange (NYSE:ORAN) versus Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) and Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Crexendo pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Orange pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Crexendo pays out 7.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Crexendo has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orange has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crexendo and Orange, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 2 0 3.00 Orange 2 6 1 0 1.89

Crexendo currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 141.12%. Given Crexendo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crexendo is more favorable than Orange.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crexendo and Orange’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $16.39 million 4.43 $7.94 million $0.27 14.59 Orange $50.31 billion 0.62 $275.66 million N/A N/A

Orange has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and Orange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo 22.71% 15.58% 13.09% Orange N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.8% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Orange shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of Crexendo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crexendo beats Orange on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crexendo (Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services. The Web Services segment offers website hosting and other professional services. The company was founded on April 13, 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About Orange (Get Rating)

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

