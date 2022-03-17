Financial Contrast: Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) vs. Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) and Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemomab Therapeutics has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Chemomab Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salarius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chemomab Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Salarius Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,020.45%. Chemomab Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $31.67, suggesting a potential upside of 655.77%. Given Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Salarius Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Chemomab Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Chemomab Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salarius Pharmaceuticals $5.23 million 3.09 -$7.35 million ($0.31) -1.15 Chemomab Therapeutics N/A N/A -$12.48 million ($1.18) -3.55

Salarius Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Chemomab Therapeutics. Chemomab Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Salarius Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Chemomab Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salarius Pharmaceuticals -187.50% -27.16% -25.88% Chemomab Therapeutics N/A -19.84% -18.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.8% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma. It has a strategic partnership with The University of Utah Research Foundation for the exclusive license with respect to patent rights protecting SP-2577 and related compounds; HLB Life Sciences to develop, produce, manufacture, use, and sell the drug in South Korea; and Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas for product development activities, as well as a research partnership with the Cancer Epigenetics Institute at Fox Chase Cancer Center to identify new indications and potential biomarkers for Seclidemstat (SP-2577). Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.