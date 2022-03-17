First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.67 and last traded at $43.67. 1,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 146,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on FBNC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.