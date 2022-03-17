First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

FBMS stock opened at $35.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Bancshares has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.59.

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

In related news, Director Ted E. Parker purchased 1,000 shares of First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in First Bancshares by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 28,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Bancshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,345,000 after acquiring an additional 56,666 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Bancshares by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in First Bancshares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 550,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in First Bancshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

