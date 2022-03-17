First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Short Interest Update

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 192,100 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 164,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First Bank by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Bank by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 58,576 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in First Bank by 36.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FRBA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.34. 20,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,438. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.42. First Bank has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.85.

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 35.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

