First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,399,630 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,423 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $19,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 17.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 103.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 53,019 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FCF opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $17.63.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 34.51%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

FCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

